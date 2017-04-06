Romain Dauriac and Scarlett Johansson attend the Singular Object Art Opening Cocktail Reception at 53W53 Gallery on April 5, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Friendly night out. Scarlett Johansson stepped out with her estranged husband, Romain Dauriac, on Wednesday, April 5, weeks after filing for divorce.

The Avengers: Infinity War actress, 32, and Dauriac attended the Singular Object Art opening cocktail reception at 53W53 Gallery in NYC. They posed for photos together, with Johansson noticeably not wearing her wedding ring.

The pair first went public with their relationship in November 2012 and are parents of daughter Rose, 2. Us Weekly confirmed in January that Johansson and the French journalist were ending their two-year marriage. She filed for divorce on March 8.

"As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," Johansson told Us in a statement at the time. "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."

Dauriac's attorney, Harold Mayerson, told Page Six that both parties would be fighting over custody of their daughter. "He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling," Mayerson said. "It will be an interesting process."

Dauriac also issued a statement to Us via Mayerson. "It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public," the statement read. "I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to coparent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can."

