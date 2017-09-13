It’s officially over. Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have finalized their divorce after two years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.



The amicable exes confirmed the news in a joint statement to Us: “We remain close friends and coparents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment,” they said on Wednesday, September 13.

The Avengers star, 32 and the French journalist, 35, settled their custody battle in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 12, Page Six first reported.

As Us exclusively reported in January, the Captain America: Civil War actress was the one to call it quits on her marriage to Dauriac, originally asking for sole custody after filing for divorce. “Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision. She felt like they didn’t have much in common as far as lifestyle,” a source told Us at the time, adding that the former flames “have an amicable relationship” and plan to coparent their 3-year-old daughter, Rose. “She feels blessed to have a daughter.”

The now divorced pair first went public with their romance in November 2012 after meeting in Paris, and quietly married at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, nearly two years later. Johansson filed for divorce in March 2017, saying in court documents that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

