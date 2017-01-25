That was fast! Scarlett Johansson stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, January 25, shortly after news broke of her split from husband Romain Duariac after two years of marriage.

The Her actress, 32, went without her wedding ring and donned a pair of reflective aviator shades for her afternoon stroll, accessorizing her casual outfit of a dark coat, jeans and a burnt-orange colored scarf.

Johansson and the French journalist were married for two years; they got engaged in September 2013, less than a year after first going public with their relationship in November 2012. The exes share one child, daughter Rose, 2.



In May 2016, the Captain America: Civil War actor told Cosmopolitan that Duariac hadn’t seen many of her films when they began dating. “Strangely, I don’t think he’d seen a lot of my work,” she told Cosmo at the time. “He knew who I was, but I wasn’t, like, his celebrity crush.”



Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and hinted that their celebrity sometimes got in the way of their relationship.



“The logistics of being with another actor are challenging,” she told Cosmo at the time. “There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing.”



For now, Johansson’s focus seems to be on her daughter, Rose. At the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, January 21, the ringless actress made an appeal to President Donald Trump on behalf of her little one.

“Support my daughter,” she said at the march’s star-studded rally. “Who may actually — as a result of the appointments you have made — grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who potentially may not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka [Trump] has been privileged to have.”



Johansson’s mic was cut off seven minutes into her impassioned speech just as she began to go after Ivanka, 35.

