Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Show Us the money! Forbes just released its annual list of the top-grossing actors in Hollywood, and Scarlett Johansson came out on top in 2016.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 32, starred in the mammoth Captain America: Civil War this year, which raked in a cool $1.15 billion around the globe. But she also had a small part in the Coen Brothers' Hail, Caesar!, which made $62 million worldwide, inching her ahead of her Civil War costars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. (who both tied for second place).



Also on the short list? Margot Robbie, who led both Tarzan and Suicide Squad; Felicity Jones, whose Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has already grossed more than half a billion dollars in the week and a half since its release; Ryan Reynolds, who starred in the superhero comedy Deadpool; and Amy Adams, who added Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Arrival and Nocturnal Animals to her credits.



Everett Collection

Will Smith (Suicide Squad, Collateral Beauty), Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Accountant) round out the top 10 list.



Johansson takes the title from Chris Pratt, who was the top-grossing actor of 2015, while Jennifer Lawrence headed the list the year before.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



