Scott Disick chatted with Us Weekly about partying and parenting prior to his appearance at LIQUID Pool Lounge and 1 OAK nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 10.

The 34-year-old reality star chilled in a private cabana during the pool party at ARIA Resort & Casino before heading to 1 OAK at The Mirage to sip on cocktails and hang with friends. "I feel like Vegas is always something different and exciting,” he told Us Weekly. “It always kind of feels like family, heading back to 1 OAK to do my parties there.”



Disick continued his partying in Sin City after recently returning from Cannes, where he was spotted with a string of women. Although he has reportedly been on the outs with Kourtney Kardashian after the trip, he denied that his European vacation caused any conflict with his ex. “I had a nice, relaxing trip for my birthday,” he said. “I ate dinner with all my best friends that I’ve known for a long time. That’s about it.”



Disick emphasized that spending time with his kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, whom he shares with Kardashian, is so important. “Every day is a new adventure and just being present and watching your kids grow is a pretty amazing thing,” he said. “It's part of life, but it's just wild to see somebody grow in front of your eyes. And, you know, people say it goes by quick, [and] they really aren't kidding. It really does. I can't even understand how my kids have grown so much, so quick, and they’re so smart and adjusted. … Being a dad is a pretty cool thing.”

Between traveling and appearances, the self-proclaimed Lord has also been working on flipping houses. "I really have just been focusing on real estate stuff, developing, doing houses, buying and selling properties, investing and stuff like that,” he said.

He’s even interested in working on a show about his real estate business that Kris Jenner would produce. "We're thinking about doing it,” he said. "We’re not 100 percent sure what we wanna do, but that would be probably be pretty exciting.”

