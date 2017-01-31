Scott Disick at the Setai Hotel in Miami, Florida on January 31, 2017. Credit: VEM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Scott Disick is having a great week. The self-proclaimed Lord, 33, was photographed lounging poolside with a mystery blonde at the Setai hotel in Miami on Tuesday, January 31, just one day after getting close with brunette model J Lynne on Monday.

Disick, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, was photographed looking affectionate on a poolside chaise lounge with the blonde bikini-clad woman.

“They were sharing the same chaise lounge and smoking cigarettes. He had his arm around her and she was resting her head on his chest. He was very affectionate with her and they were playing footsie and wrapping their legs around each other,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the reality star. “He wasn’t trying to hide it at all."

"After the pool, they headed down to the beach and they were joined by a group of model types,” the source adds. “Scott was eyeing all of them and enjoying the day.”

His latest cozy chaise moment comes after Disick was photographed kissing model Jessica Harris at the hotel’s pool. Harris, who goes by J Lynne, was photographed straddling Disick in the pool and kissing his neck.

According to a second source, Disick met the model at Liv nightclub on Sunday night. “They met through friends,” the insider tells Us of J Lynne. “It’s not anything serious.”



The dad of three’s Miami rendezvous comes after he spent the past week in Costa Rica with Kourtney, their kids and her famous family.

