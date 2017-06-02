Scott Disick’s still on the party train. The self-proclaimed Lord jetted off to London after Cannes and Monaco and was photographed taking selfies with a topless woman on a balcony in South West London on Thursday, June 1.

According to an eyewitness, Disick kicked off the evening at Toy Room nightclub in Mayfair with a curly haired woman whom he was allegedly “all over” and kissing inside the venue.

Disick and his pals then made a liquor store run before being photographed on a balcony with a different topless woman at 6 a.m. In the photos obtained by Us Weekly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, can be seen taking selfies with the woman and touching her breasts along with a male friend.

The dad of three then reportedly went back to the Dorchester Hotel with his latest hookup.

His London rendezvous comes after he was photographed getting cozy with a bevy of other models earlier this week, including actress Bella Thorne, stylist and ex Chloe Bartoli and Chantel Jeffries.

As previously reported by Us, Disick’s friends and his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, are “worried” for the reality star, who previously sought treatment for drug and alcohol abuse and has since dubbed himself a sex addict.



“Kourtney is worried for Scott, as are Scott’s friends and the whole Kardashian family,” an insider told Us. “He’s clearly going through something.”

“The partying and photos emerging are symptomatic of situations they’ve had in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place, mentally,” another source added of the troubled star, who split from Kardashian in 2015 after similarly partying with Bartoli in the South of France.

