Kourtney Kardashian didn't want Scott Disick to read it in a headline. While on a dinner date with her new fling, model Younes Bendjima, at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi April 20, she sent her ex a courtesy text.



"Kourtney let Scott know there might be pictures of her and Younes together," a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Her plan backfired. "Scott was very upset," reveals the source. "He freaked out." Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

David Becker/WireImage

Soon after, when Kardashian, 38, strolled through West Hollywood with the 23-year-old hunk May 2, Disick, 33, got no warning. But instead of getting angry, now he's getting even. Just three days later, the entrepreneur was photographed with a hot young model of his own — 19-year-old British stunner Ella Ross — while enjoying a Cinco de Mayo celebration at West Hollywood's TAO.



MEGA TheMegaAgency.co

"Scott is jealous of Kourtney's relationship," another Kardashian source explains.

For Disick, seeing Kardashian happy without him cuts deep. After the pair called it quits in July 2015, the hard partier abandoned his toxic habits with one goal in mind: to win back the mother of his three kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. The Long Island native got sober during a month-long stay at Cliffside Malibu that November and limited his club-going to paid gigs only.

It wasn't enough. "Scott's behavior didn't change anything for Kourtney," notes the second insider. While the exes, who have been on-off since 2007, are coparenting and have taken family trips together (including a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, vacation last November and a four-day jaunt to Costa Rica in January), says the friend, "Kourtney says she's not getting back together with him any time in the near future."

is at the gym while you eat a Hot-Dog. A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Mar 22, 2016 at 1:11pm PDT

Disick is struggling with the new reality. Though Kardashian and Bendjima (seeing each other since December) "are just hooking up," says another insider, "Scott sees Kourtney doesn't need anything from him anymore. It's hard for him." (His new romance with Ross is hardly a consolation, adds the pal: "It isn't serious.")

To cope, he's falling back on old habits. "Scott is going out all the time now and not concealing it," reveals the second source. "He's going to clubs and house parties, spending time with people he knows aren't a great influence." The message is loud and clear: "Scott is being more open about his partying because he's realizing that getting back with Kourtney isn't going to happen."



For more details on Disick's jealous spiral, check out the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!