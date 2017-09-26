Taking their love to another level! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie enjoyed quality time together during a romantic flight back home to Los Angeles from Miami with Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban.

“On the road again,” the self-proclaimed Lord, 34, captioned a photo on his Instagram story on Monday, September 25, resting his legs on 19-year-old Richie’s lap.

Disick also shared a pic of the couple, who made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend, sharing a bite with Cheban, 43. “Family dinner 40k feet above the rest,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said of the snapshot.

After the plane landed, Disick and Richie’s pal Alec Monopoly posted a photo on his Instagram story of the pair driving off in a white Range Rover.

As previously reported, the duo packed on the PDA in Miami on Saturday, September 23, where they were seen embracing each other aboard a yacht and shared romantic photos with one another on their Instagram accounts.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed the new couple’s relationship. “Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together,” an insider told Us at the time.

Although Kourtney Kardashian has yet to publicly weigh in on her ex-boyfriend’s budding romance, a source tells Us, “Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore. She shares three kids with him, so she’ll always want the best for him and will always make sure he’s happy.”

