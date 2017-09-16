BACKGRID

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie once again fueled romance rumors as the two spent another afternoon hanging out together.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, and Richie, 19, were spotted grabbing coffee in Calabasas, California, before shopping at Barneys in Beverly Hills on Friday, September 15. They were dressed casually with Disick wearing a white Supreme hoodie with ripped dark jeans and sneakers, while the model, whose father is singer Lionel Richie, wore a black shirt and light high-waisted denim jeans. She accessorized her look with white boots and a cross necklace.

CMaidana / RAAK / BACKGRID

The unlikely pair have been hanging out a lot lately, adding to speculation that they are dating.

During his birthday getaway in Cannes, France, in May, the pair, who insist they are just friends, were spotted looking flirty, including a moment where Disick carried the teenager, who is 15 years his junior, around a yacht. Richie later took to Twitter to squash romance rumors, writing, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies,” with the hashtag #relax.

They were also spotted linking arms before heading to dinner in June and Richie was photographed FaceTiming the reality star the day before.

Since his split with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, Disick has been seen with a bevy of women, including actress Bella Thorne. Richie was previously linked to Justin Bieber.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Disick has been trying to turn his life around after being hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold in August. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to Us earlier this month that Disick had been transported to a hospital near his home in Hidden Hills, California, on August 18.

"Security at his house called for help. Scott was in a really bad place," an insider told Us. "Scott's friends are worried for him but know that he's getting better for his family."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.



