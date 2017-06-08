Scott Disick just wanted to keep the night alive.

MEGA / TheMegaAgency.com

Upon leaving Central London’s Toy Room nightclub around 3:30 a.m. on June 1, the single reality star and a brunette woman who he was “all over” earlier headed to a Chelsea apartment with another couple after stopping at a liquor store, an eyewitness reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Scott seemed very drunk when he left the club.”

Backgrid

The group blasted dance music inside until the 34-year-old emerged onto the balcony with a second woman, who removed her top. “He was touching her and they were being flirty,” adds the onlooker. “Scott had a beverage in his hand and there were drugs inside.”

By 6:15 a.m., the reality star and the brunette from the club arrived at their last stop: The Dorchester hotel, where they were met by a pair of blondes and proceeded to enter a hotel room together.



The evening’s string of ladies continues a streak Disick started in Cannes. Over a four-day span starting May 24, he got close to several women, including ex Chloe Bartoli, actress Bella Thorne, blogger Maggie Petrova and model Ella Ross.



Backgrid

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — made herself a one-woman man in the South of France, cuddling up to model beau Younes Bendjima.

Disick, who’s been in rehab four times since March 2015, spent multiple nights in Cannes raging until 6 a.m., including a romp at Gotham Nightclub where, "he was surrounded by girls and liquor and looked exhausted," a source tells Us.



His recent lifestyle choices have concerned Kardashian, 38. “Kourtney is worried for Scott,” explains the source. “The partying is symptomatic of situations in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place.”

Backgrid

From Cannes, the TV personality party hopped in Monaco (where he reunited with Bartoli) and Ibiza before landing in London May 31. “Everyone around him is worried he’s on a slippery slope,” the pal adds of Disick’s continuous partying. “They aren’t angry, just concerned, because he’s clearly going through something.”

While Disick returned to the U.S. and reunited with his kids June 3, the source admits, “Scott doesn’t regret taking the trip to Europe.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!