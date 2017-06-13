What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. Scott Disick continued his partying in Sin City last weekend and allegedly brought several women back to his penthouse suite, one of the partygoers reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

Kelsey Barnett, 22, says that she met the 34-year-old reality star during his appearance at LIQUID Pool Lounge on Saturday, June 10. “It was my 22nd birthday and it went crazy. I was with six friends,” she claims. "We had a cabana at LIQUID and he was right next to us with his crew, so we got pics with him and then he invited us back to his penthouse suite at the Palms resort where he was staying with Brody Jenner.”



The birthday girl even got a smooch from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Someone mentioned it was my birthday, and he just came right over and kissed me,” Barnett adds. “He’s a really good kisser! He didn’t mention Kourtney [Kardashian] at all."

The entrepreneur then allegedly brought the ladies to his late-night appearance at 1 OAK nightclub. "It was the best birthday ever!” Barnett says.



Disick told Us Weekly earlier this week that he loves doing Vegas appearances. “I feel like Vegas is always something different and exciting,” he told Us. “It always kind of feels like family, heading back to 1 OAK to do my parties there.”

The dad of three, who shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with his ex Kardashian, was recently seen with several different women in Cannes, too. However, he clarified to Us that his European vacation didn't cause any tension with Kardashian. “I had a nice, relaxing trip for my birthday,” he said. “I ate dinner with all my best friends that I’ve known for a long time. That’s about it.”



