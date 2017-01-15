Calling it like he sees it. A Scottish newspaper’s TV critic likened Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration to The Twilight Zone in a blurb that went viral on Sunday, January 15.



Sunday Herald reviewer Damien Love didn’t hide his feelings toward the president-elect in his satirical blurb for the real estate mogul’s inauguration, which is set to take place — and be broadcast around the world — on Friday, January 20.



“After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history,” the blurb reads. “Sci-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories — among the most common is the ‘What If the Nazis Had Won the Second World War’ setting — but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present.”



The write-up continues: “The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the U.S. electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible. Today’s feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead. It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.”

The blurb is sandwiched online between a listing for murder-mystery Unforgotten and controversial new series Urban Myths (the latter made headlines last week after a trailer featuring British actor Joseph Fiennes as the late Michael Jackson sparked outrage; the episode was later pulled from the series.)



Twitter users delighted in Love’s biting words and showed their support on the social media platform. Read some of their tweets below.

