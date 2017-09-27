A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Time to pop the champagne! American Idol season 10 winner Scotty McCreery got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Duga, while on a hike near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina on Tuesday, September 26.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” the country singer, 23, wrote on his personal website. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The star shared a slideshow of adorable snapshots from his engagement to his Instagram account that same day. In one pic, the happy couple shares a sweet kiss overlooking lush greenery. In a second photo, the pediatric cardiac nurse, 23, flaunts her gorgeous diamond engagement ring that McCreery helped design.

Also included in the post is a snap of their family enjoying a celebratory sunset dinner. The ACM Award winner captioned the heartwarming post “SHE SAID YES!!!”

The twosome, who first met in kindergarten, grew up together in Garner, North Carolina, and began dating late into their senior year of high school in 2011. The brunette beauty has made appearances in several of the singer’s music videos, including “The Trouble with Girls,” “Feelin’ It” and “Five More Minutes.”

Just days before the couple announced their engagement, the “See You Tonight” singer shared an adorable Instagram pic of the pair taking a snooze on an airplane.

“When you open for @GarthBrooks... you don't get much sleep that night…” he wrote on Saturday, September 23.

And while the performer has many female fans and admirers, McCreery’s followers have come to love his leading lady.

“My fans instantly embraced Gabi once they learned we were dating and have always been loving towards her,” McCreery explained. “When she graduated college last year, many of them brought me gifts for her at my shows and book signings. I will always appreciate their kindness to her.”

McCreery and Duga said they plan to wed in 2018.

