Sean and Catherine Lowe Share Their Foolproof Marriage Advice (OK! Magazine)



Caitlyn Jenner Can’t Stop Taking Photos of Her New Puppy (Star Magazine)



Olivia Munn: Seeing the Predator on Set Was ‘Pretty Gnarly’ (Men’s Fitness)



Tamra Judge Wishes Her Son a Happy Birthday: ‘One More Year Till You’re Legal’ (Radar Online)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!