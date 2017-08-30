The guest of honor! Sean Connery received a special welcome at the 2017 U.S. Open on Tuesday, August 29, in Queens, New York.



The 87-year-old actor made a rare public appearance as he sat courtside in the President Box during Roger Federer and Frances Tiafoe’s match. The Oscar winner was all smiles when he made it on the stadium screen while the iconic James Bond theme music played in his honor. The Scottish star, who retired from acting in 2006 after his final role in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentleman, laughed and rejoiced as he enjoyed a moment back in the spotlight. The U.S. Open’s official Twitter account shared a photo of the actor beaming on the big screen.

Although Connery typically keeps a low profile, he has been a longtime supporter of the annual tennis tournament. At the 2012 games, Connery hilariously crashed athlete Andy Murray’s press conference. In 2015, the knighted actor looked delighted as he crossed paths with Bradley Cooper at the event.

Connery is commemorated for his award-winning performance as the original James Bond in the franchise’s five first films from 1962 to 1967, before reprising his role one final time in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever. Although many other actors have assumed the coveted secret agent part, fans have immortalized Connery’s unparalleled performance.

