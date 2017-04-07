Cuteness overload! Bachelor alum Sean Lowe can’t stop posting pictures of his adorable 9-month-old son on Instagram — and we don't blame him!



The proud dad shared a video on Wednesday of his little man, Samuel Thomas, flashing a killer smile while waving at the camera. “Here’s a video of a baby waving goodbye. I’ve become that annoying parent haven’t I?” the 33-year-old Texas native captioned the snap.

Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici — who met and fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor — welcomed Samuel in July. Since then, the proud dad has posted countless photos of his son.

"Watching @rangers on opening day with my boy for the first time. Hope it's the first of thousands we watch together over the years," Lowe captioned a pic of a smiling Samuel dressed in a Rangers jersey.

In another, the TV personality shared a snap of his little man distracting him from his work. Though, the father-of-one didn't seem to mind.

Eventually, Lowe and Giudici, 30, hope to expand their brood. As Giudici told Us last April, “I want to birth three and adopt two. I grew up with three in my house and five cousins next door, so that’s eight. I’ve always wanted a big family.”

