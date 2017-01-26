Three years strong! Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici celebrated their third wedding anniversary Thursday, January 26.

“Today I celebrate three years of marriage with the love of my life,” Lowe, 33, wrote on social media. “After all this time, I still can't believe how incredibly lucky I am.”



Giudici, 30, felt equally sentimental. “My best friend also happens to be my husband,” she captioned an Instagram photo from their televised nuptials. “Happy 3rd Anniversary @seanloweksu. I love you with all that I am. Here's to forever being hand in hand.”



The couple, who got engaged in season 17’s finale back in 2013, got married on January 26, 2014, in a televised special at Santa Barbara’s Four Seasons Biltmore Resort. Bachelor Nation members Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried, Trista and Ryan Sutter, and Molly and Jason Mesnick were in attendance. Lowe — a "born-again virgin" — and Giudici had publicized their decision to wait until their wedding night to have sex. So when the LoweCo. stationery designer appeared on The Bachelor: Women Tell All later that year, host Chris Harrison couldn’t help but ask how things went down in the bedroom after she said “I do.”



A tight-lipped Giudici only described her wedding night as, “Quick fireworks."

In December 2015, the Dallas-based pair announced they were expecting their first child, and took a babymoon to Palm Springs, California, in anticipation of the arrival. The destination is the same place they spent a weekend together following their engagement, before the finale aired and their decision became public. “To this day, we still talk about how much fun we had just hanging out at that house, swimming, grilling and watching movies,” the For the Right Reasons author wrote on his blog.



The lovebirds — one of the rare long-term success stories from the franchise — welcomed son Samuel Thomas July 2, and Giudici is already looking forward to expanding the clan. “I want to birth three and adopt two,” she told Us in April. “I grew up with three in my house and five cousins next door, so that’s eight. I’ve always wanted a big family.”

