Another heart broken. Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Yoko Ono and the late John Lennon, mourned close friend Carrie Fisher in a heartbreaking Instagram post shared on the day of her death, Tuesday, December 27.

"I can honestly say that Carrie was one of the best and closest friends I've ever had in my life," Lennon, 41, wrote. "She was the smartest, funniest, kindest, and most generous person I have ever known. My heart is completely and permanently broken. This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day. Carrie, I love you so much. I can't imagine living my life without you there to fix it. You meant more to me than just friend or family, I feel that you were part of me, and you always will be. I can never thank you enough for all those magical evenings. Thank you Debbie [Reynolds] and Billie [Lourd] for sharing your prodigal princess with me. My thoughts are with you now and forever. R.I.P. Carrie Fisher."



Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

While Lennon and Fisher's close friendship seemed to be a private one, he was photographed with the late Star Wars heroine on a few occasions, including New York Fashion Week in September 2010 and the opening night of her one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, in November 2006.

Countless other stars — including her Star Wars costars Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) — have reacted with grief via social media since hearing about the passing of Fisher, who died on Tuesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack four days earlier. While her mom, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted that her daughter was "stable" on Christmas Day, Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, announced the sad news in a statement Tuesday afternoon.



Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly," the family's spokesperson, Simon Halls, told Us Weekly. "Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

