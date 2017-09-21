Trump approved. Sean Spicer surprised viewers when he made an unexpected appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, but the former White House press secretary says in a new interview that he has received total support from President Donald Trump following his cameo at the award show.

Spicer sat down for an interview with ABC News on Thursday, September 21, to speak about his cameo and how people reacted to it, including his former boss: “He was very supportive. He thought I did a great job. So it was very reassuring."

Spicer’s run in the White House was controversial due to his tense relationship with the media and for presenting factually incorrect information, so his appearance at TV’s biggest night was not well received by everyone in attendance. He assured that the Emmys was not his way to clean up his image, saying that he never lied to the American people. “I feel very good with my image. I’m very happy with myself,” he told ABC News. “I am able to go out and explain a lot of things now but I’m not on a tour. I’m out having some fun.”

“Look, I made mistakes. There’s no question. I think we all do,” Spicer continued. “Some of them I try to own very publicly. And in some cases, there were things that I did that until someone brought it up I didn’t realize it was a mistake. But to watch some of the personal attacks, questioning my integrity, question what my intentions were, I think were really over the top."

Spicer also confirmed he is in talks with different networks about future work: “We’re still negotiating with some entities and I also believe that I’m not going to get into the private discussions that we’re having with those and other companies and outlets.” On whether he believes he has a credibility issue after his short stint in the White House he says, “I don’t. But it’s up to other people to be the judge of that.”

Whether he feels that he should apologize for his actions as press secretary, Spicer said he won't do it anytime soon. “I think that there are things that I did during my time there that I needed to go out and correct, I did that,” he said. “Where there were mistakes that were made that I got something wrong, I think I’ve owned that.”

“I know that there are some folks that no matter what we say or do, and some folks in the media, they think that everything we did was wrong and want a blanket apology. That’s not happening,” he concluded.



Spicer was not welcomed with open arms by everyone at the Emmys, with some celebrities such as actor Jason Isaacs saying it normalized his actions as a member of Trump's team, calling Spicer a "poisonous purveyor of lies," on Instagram, on Monday, September 18. Some stars, such as James Corden, came under fire on social media for taking photos with the former press secretary at the event. Although President Trump approved of Spicer's cameo, the former reality star was also vocal about his disapproval for the politically charged Emmys and took to Twitter to mock their ratings.

"I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever," the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, tweeted late Tuesday, September 19. "Smartest people of them all are the 'DEPLORABLES.'"

