Sean Spicer: Melissa McCarthy’s Impression of Me Was ‘Kind of Funny’

Sean Spicer is in on the joke. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Wednesday, September 13, episode, the former White House Press Secretary, 45, admitted that even he got a laugh out of Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live. “That was kind of funny,” Spicer said after Kimmel played a short clip from the NBC show.

When Kimmel mentioned that Donald Trump didn’t like the impression, Spicer agreed: “I don’t think he found as much humor in it as others”



“Was he particularly annoyed at the fact that a woman was playing you?” Kimmel asked, to which Spicer replied, “That may have been a contributing factor.”

As previously reported, Spicer resigned from his White House position on July 21. During his short time as press secretary, Spicer made headlines for making several controversial statements, such as repeating false claims that the crowds at Trump’s January inauguration were the largest ever at any presidential inauguration in history.

Just hours after resigning, Spicer discussed McCarthy’s impressions with Fox News. “I think there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” he said at the time. “It wasn’t funny. It was stupid or silly or malicious. But there were some skits on late-night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny. Some of the memes you have to crack up about. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

