Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on Friday, July 21, The New York Times reports.



According to the outlet, Spicer, 41, told President Donald Trump that he disagreed with the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Scaramucci, a New York entrepreneur and financier, was offered the job at 10 a.m. on Friday. Trump, 71, requested that Spicer stay, but he declined and told the POTUS that bringing Scaramucci onto the team was a “major mistake,” a source told the NYT.

During his short tenure as press secretary, Spicer made headlines for making several controversial statements. Just a few days after Trump’s January 20 inauguration, he repeated false claims that the crowds were the largest ever at any presidential inauguration in history.

Spicer also made eyebrow-raising remarks about Adolf Hitler in April, claiming that the Nazi leader never used chemical weapons during World War II and the Holocaust. He later apologized and called his comments “insensitive.”

At other times, Spicer’s messages conflicted Trump’s statements. Spicer also faced scrutiny for blocking several news outlets from attending an off-camera press briefing in March.

Spicer, who was serving as acting communications director until Scaramucci’s appointment, was tapped by Trump in December to join the administration. Prior to his White House role, he worked as communications director for the Republican National Committee.

Melissa McCarthy has been impersonating Spicer on Saturday Night Live for the last several months. He told Extra in February that he had seen the comedian’s impression and thought it was funny. “I think Melissa McCarthy needs to slow down on the gum chewing,” Spicer said. “Way too many pieces in there."

This story is still developing.

