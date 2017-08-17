Hey, Spicey! Sean Spicer reignited his Twittership with Us Weekly to share his excitement over the news that Bonnie Tyler will perform her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the upcoming total solar eclipse.

"Had to happen: Bonnie Tyler to Sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During #Eclipse2017," the former White House press secretary, 45, tweeted on Thursday, August 16, along with a link to the article.

Had to happen: Bonnie Tyler to Sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/nrFhHthYzy via @usweekly — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 17, 2017

The Welsh singer-songwriter, 66, announced in a new interview that she'll perform her 1983 single aboard Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise on Monday, August 21, just as the moon moves across the sun. "It's going to be so exciting. It doesn't happen very often, does it?" she told Time magazine.



This isn't the first time Spicer has interacted with Us. He tweeted in February that "getting government updates from @Washingtonian is like getting stock tips from @usweekly." In response, Us shot back with some investment advice: "Thanks, Spicey! @usweekly does not recommend investing in individual stocks. Stick with a broad mix of low-cost index funds."



.@seanspicer Thanks, Spicey! @usweekly does not recommend investing in individual stocks. Stick with a broad mix of low-cost index funds. — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 13, 2017

The political aide also tweeted Us back in October 2011 as he contemplated continuing his subscription on the heels of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' divorce announcement. "So distastefule [sic] .. Us Weekly asks if I want to renew my subscription on the very day Kim K and Kris split...what am I supposed to say?" he asked his followers.



So distastefule..US Weekly asks if I want to renew my subscription on the very day Kim K and Kris split...what I am supposed to say? — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 1, 2011

Spicer resigned from his White House role in July. President Donald Trump praised Spicer's brief tenure soon after, tweeting, "Sean Spicer is a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake News Media - but his future is bright!"



