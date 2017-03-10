Should we be concerned? White House press secretary Sean Spicer wore his flag pin upside-down during a press conference on Friday, March 10, and Twitter had a field day.

According to Cornell University law school’s official site, an American flag flown or displayed upside-down is usually a signal of distress. (It bears noting that the American flag used in the House of Cards logo makes use of an upside-down flag.)

Spicer, 45, was about to take questions from the gathered reporters when Fox News’ John Roberts pointed out the press secretary’s faux pas. “And with that, I’d be glad to take your questions,” Spicer said before he called on Roberts.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“I was gonna say, your pin’s upside down,” Roberts said helpfully. Spicer, clearly flustered, grinned and attempted to fix the pin. “John Roberts, always helping me with the fashion tips,” he said as he fidgeted with the metal pin.

Another reporter pointed out: “It’s still upside-down,” and someone off-camera can be heard joking, “Is that a distress call, Sean?”

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Yet another reporter chimed in, “House of Cards promo?” at which Spicer laughed and responded, “No, there’s no promo.”

On Twitter, users quickly caught wind of the awkward moment and responded with a flurry of witty commentary.

Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017

Which reporter asked Sean Spicer if his upside down flag pic was a distress call? I want to thank them for the best laugh I've had in a bit. — Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) March 10, 2017

@PressSec there's just not enough gum on the planet to make Sean Spicer's lying breath fresh. pic.twitter.com/cw57sTxLbN — Anne Gareis (@anne_gareis) March 10, 2017

"This is the correct way to wear a flag pin. PERIOD."

-Sean Spicer, probably. — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) March 10, 2017

