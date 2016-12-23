Happy Holidays!! A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Fergie and Josh Duhamel just one-upped everyone else’s Christmas card. The couple sent out a caricature illustration of their family — and it’s amazing.



In the colorful card, the “M.I.L.F. $” singer, 41, is wearing reindeer antlers and climbing up a ladder to finish trimming the Christmas tree. Meanwhile, the Transformers actor, 44, is wearing a Santa hat and holding up a peace sign while sledding — but the snowy slope turns into a wave, which their 3-year-old son, Axl, is riding on a surfboard in a Batman costume. The family’s dachshund, dressed as a reindeer, also made the card.



The scene is a total mix of beach and winter, which pretty much sums up Christmas in L.A. They’re surrounded by palm trees filled with ornaments, and some Hawaiian leis can be spotted in the photo. It’s signed, “Happy Holidays, The Duhamels.”



Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Duhamel shared the holiday card on Instagram on Thursday, December 22, writing, “Happy Holidays!!” It’s already received lots of likes and comments from their celeb friends, including Molly Sims who commented using several heart emojis.

Anyone lucky enough to receive a Duhamel holiday card can expect it to always be over-the-top. They also sent out a caricature card in 2011, when they had artist James Malia transform the Black Eyed Pea and the Battle Creek hunk — who wed in 2009 — into a sexy Mrs. Claus and a silly snowman.



The family of three seem to be really getting into the holiday spirit this year. Earlier this week, Fergie and Duhamel brought Axl to a snow-tubing park in Los Angeles, and they documented the fun winter day on Instagram. “Laughing all the way,” the “L.A.LOVE” singer captioned a video of her and her hubby sledding down a hill. In another pic, she posed with the toddler, who’s bundled up in a snowsuit and hat, and wrote, “Thank u daddy @joshduhamel 4 the snow in cali! (somebody was super happy to have hot cocoa…)”

