It's a St. Patty's Day pets paw-ty! Nine of the most adorable Instagram celebrity animals got in the St. Patrick's Day spirit on Friday, March 17, with festive green getups. Some donned glittering shamrock hats while others poured cold brews — check out all the sweet shots below!

Chloe Kardoggian

Kiss me! I'm not Irish but I take a lot of Viagra... sooo.... 😘🔵🍀😘

A post shared by Chloe Kardoggian (@chloekardoggian) on

Sparkles the Diva

Dolly Pawton

I'll show you me lucky charms if you show me your shamcock ☘️🙊😜💯#HappyStPatricksDay

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

Brandy and Moose

Top of the morning to you! #tgif #stpatricksday #luckoftheirish #dogsofboston #harpoon #doyouslobbr

A post shared by Brandy And Moose (@brandy_and_moose) on

Ralphie NYC

#tbt to St. Patrick's Day last year. Bro-ed so hard it hurt. #amateurhour #herewecome

A post shared by Ralphie 🐾 (@ralphienyc) on

Hamilton Pug

Wearing GREEN for St. Patrick's Day! ☘️

A post shared by Hamilton + Rufus (@hamiltonpug) on

It's Taco Bear

hey girl, kiss me #imirish 🍀 #feelinglucky 🍀 #puppylove 🌈❤️

A post shared by T A C O B E A R (@itstacobear) on

Goats of Anarchy

And it won't be your last little Lawson 🍀🍀🍀

A post shared by Goats of Anarchy (@goatsofanarchy) on

Prissy Pig

Top O' the Mornin' To Ya! Happy #StPatricksDay everyone!🐷🌈☘️#luckyme #partyanimals #pigtails #PrissyandPop

A post shared by Priscilla and Poppleton💗💙 (@prissy_pig) on

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!