It's a St. Patty's Day pets paw-ty! Nine of the most adorable Instagram celebrity animals got in the St. Patrick's Day spirit on Friday, March 17, with festive green getups. Some donned glittering shamrock hats while others poured cold brews — check out all the sweet shots below!
Chloe Kardoggian
Sparkles the Diva
Dolly Pawton
Brandy and Moose
Ralphie NYC
Hamilton Pug
It's Taco Bear
Goats of Anarchy
Prissy Pig
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Add a Comment