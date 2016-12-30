Flashback! Us Weekly spent the last 12 months dishing with some of the biggest stars on the planet, from Khloé Kardashian to the Final Five and Kevin Hart, and to celebrate the end of the year, we're taking a look back at the most memorable moments. See Us Weekly's best interviews of 2016 in the video above!

One of our faves? Kylie Jenner, who made time for Us to discuss her evolution from reality star to beauty brand. Her sister Khloé, 32, also sat down with Us to chat about her intense workouts and how she's now feeling "the best I've ever felt."



And it's not just the ladies hitting the gym in style. Hart, 37, spoke to Us about how he was "shedding for the wedding" to longtime love Eniko Parrish … while still sneaking in the occasional cheat day. People who probably aren't sneaking fries, though? Dancing With the Stars pros and bros Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy, who did a little striptease for Us, and the Olympic gold medal–winning Final Five, who revealed their Olympic crushes.



Fifth Harmony came into the studio for a game of Girl Group Pictionary (pre–Camila Cabello splitting from the ladies), and that's not to mention Elizabeth Hurley, Melissa Joan Hart, James Earl Jones or the upcoming Bachelor, Nick Viall.



Watch the video to see them all with Us!