Summer wedding inspo! Abby Elliott revealed never-before-seen photos from her September wedding to Bill Kennedy in the new issue of Martha Stewart Weddings, and the Eastern Connecticut nuptials were totally Pinterest-worthy.



The Odd Mom Out star, 29, shared every little detail with the mag, down to the napkins and the Save the Dates. The couple tied the knot in a Catholic ceremony in front of 170 friends and family.

The Saturday Night Live star stunned in a classic Leanne Marshall gown with a lace overlay. On the magazine’s cover, Elliott and her bridesmaids, who all wore flower crowns and different style gowns in similar pale blue shades, sit on a collection of mismatched vintage chairs. In another photo, the actress holds a gorgeous bouquet of pink and white flowers and red roses while adorably touching noses with her House of Cards writer hubby, who opted for a custom baby blue Duca Sartoria suit and navy silk tie.

The comedian said she and her husband followed tradition and didn’t see each other before the big day. “We didn’t have a first look, so the first time we saw each other was at the church,” she said. “And he made sure not to talk to me before the wedding or before bed the night before, too.”

Their reception, which took place at Elliott’s parents’ home, was just as gorgeous. A photo of the newlyweds’ first dance (to the Supremes’ “A Lover's Concerto”) shows off the stunning set-up. They brought in a large dance floor and had chandeliers hanging from the outdoor tent.

Kennedy said entering the afterparty was the most memorable part of the day. “I’ll never forget walking into the tent, being introduced by our amazing band, holding Abby’s hand, and seeing all of my friends and family,” he told the magazine.

Check out all the photos of their wedding — from the cake to the table settings to the guest book — at Martha Stewart Weddings!

