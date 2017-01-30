Keeping up in Costa Rica! The Kardashian-Jenner clan headed to the jungle this past weekend for a seriously luxurious trip to Costa Rica.

For their annual winter getaway, the famous family stayed at the stunning Villa Manzu, a 30,000-square-foot private sanctuary within the lush Peninsula Papagayo grounds.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Frolicking for this trip: Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble; Kim Kardashian and kids North, 3, and Saint, 1; Kourtney Kardashian, ex Scott Disick and kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1; Kylie Jenner, boyfriend Tyga and his son King Cairo, 4, and Khloé Kardashian. (Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna and daughter Dream, as well as Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner, passed this time around.)



Located on a secluded bluff, the palatial estate includes eight bedroom suites, each with a private bathroom featuring onyx-and-marble tubs and showers.

Courtesy of Villa Manzu

There’s also a theater room, wine and cigar room, gym, yoga platform, kids' bunk room with Indonesian carved beds, and an expansive bar and party room. Full-time bartenders and waitstaff are on call to fulfill any guest requests.



Courtesy of Villa Manzu

The property rents for $16,500 a night and is set on five acres overlooking Playa Prieto. The landscaped grounds feature two swimming pools, a spa, hammocks and 180-degree ocean views. Monkeys can often be heard cavorting in the trees, and winding pathways from the villa lead to several beaches only 100 yards away.



Courtesy of Villa Manzu

Those lucky enough to stay at Villa Manzu also get breakfast, lunch and dinner prepared by in-house chefs, along with butler and maid service. For those wanting to explore the area, the villa comes with a Range Rover, Ford Explorer and Jeep Wrangler, all with private drivers. And for water sports enthusiasts, there’s no shortage of equipment; stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and surfboards are all included as well.



With the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew in tow, the group took part in such activities as swimming, golf cart rides, spa treatments, a private helicopter tour and jungle hikes.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!







