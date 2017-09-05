The heart wants what it wants! Eight months into their relationship, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are stronger than ever.

"They're rock solid and very happy together," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple, who began dating in January, enjoyed a night out at Carbone restaurant in New York City on Saturday, September 2. "They looked very much in love and very affectionate," an eyewitness tells Us.

After dinner, Gomez, 25, stopped to take a few photos with fans despite the rainy weather. The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) stood nearby and smiled, the onlooker adds.

The pair have been in the Big Apple for a few days as the "Bad Liar" songstress prepares to begin filming her role in Woody Allen's next movie. They have also been looking into getting a puppy together. "Abel came to support Selena this week in her transition to NYC," the source tells Us.

Support indeed. Gomez shared a sweet photo with The Weeknd, 27, on Instagram on Tuesday, September 5, that appeared to be from their Carbone dinner date. In the captionless snap, she smirks for the camera as her beau rests his arm on the top of their booth at the Italian-American eatery.

The singers made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May. They also traveled the world together as the Disney alum joined the "Party Monster" crooner on his Starboy tour.



"I'm the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl," Gomez gushed on Power 96.5FM in May. "I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It's just how I operate."



