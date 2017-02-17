Robert Kamau/GC Images

Selena Gomez wished her boyfriend, The Weeknd, a happy birthday on Thursday, February 16, in a very low-key way.

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram on Thursday in honor of turning 27 and the start of his new “Starboy” tour. He wrote: “27 Celebrating all year and partying every night all over the world starting with Sweden. Let’s f--king get it XO.”

27 🎈Celebrating all year and partying every night all over the world starting with Sweden. Let's fucking get it. XO 🌎🌎🌎🌎 #Starboy #Legendofthefall

While Gomez, 24, didn’t give her new boyfriend an obvious shout-out (the couple has yet to officially acknowledge their relationship, after all), she slyly “liked” his birthday photo, which has garnered over 600,000 likes.



Since she was attending New York Fashion Week, the Texas-born singer couldn’t take part in The Weeknd’s birthday celebration in person on Monday, February 13 — but that didn’t stop her from showing the love.



TMZ reports Gomez paid an alleged $30,000 bill at Dave & Buster’s for the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer to celebrate all night with fellow musicians, including French Montana and Big Sean.

The new couple was first spotted in January after enjoying dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi and later in the month took a romantic vacation to Italy where they visited Michelangelo’s David at the Accademia Gallery in Florence and walked the romantic canal-lined streets of Venice.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s ex-boyfriendposted a sad Valentine’s Day video to his Instagram story on February 14, quoting aline to his fans: “I got no food, I got no job, our pets heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!” In a consecutive, more somber black-and-white video, the single Bieber said, “All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don’t even have a Valentine.”

