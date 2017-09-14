Todd Williamson/WireImage

Selena Gomez has revealed that she had a kidney transplant over the summer. The singer opened up about the surgery in a touching Instagram post on Thursday, September 14, also revealing that her friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa is the one that donated the organ.

"I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," Gomez, 25, captioned a photo of the pair holding hands in their hospital beds.

"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you," she continued. "Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa."

Raisa, 29, is best known for playing Adrian on the ABC Family drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She and Gomez have been longtime friends.

"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," the "Bad Liar" singer wrote. "Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made." Gomez went on to share a photo of her scar.

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ❤️ A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Back in July, Raisa shared a sweet pic of the two on Instagram. "My forever friend," she wrote.



