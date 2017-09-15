Selena Gomez Said She Had Been on 'Bed Rest' Weeks Before Kidney Transplant News

Weeks before Selena Gomez revealed she underwent a kidney transplant, the multiphyphenate, 25, revealed she was previously on bed rest. While hosting a screening for Good Time with director Josh Sadie and producer Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard on August 19, Gomez said that she discovered the filmmakers while watching one of their other movies while she was bedridden.



"A lot of you probably don’t know why I’m here. I actually don’t know where I’m here either. But these guys are really cool. A little while ago, I was actually on bed rest, and it’s probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What, or the best time, depending on your mental state,” Gomez told the audience. "I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys and kind of forced them to be my friend a little bit. So we started hanging out.”

During the discussion, Gomez also opened up about her mental health. "For me personally, I really liked the mental aspect of it, because I’ve done a lot of those exercises that you put in this,” she said. “That’s not really a secret, but, I for sure have talked about that and have done a lot of those exercises."

As previously reported, Gomez opened up about undergoing a kidney transplant in an emotional Instagram post. "I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she wrote on Thursday, September 14. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

The singer's friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa was the one who donated a kidney to the star. “Francia and Selena are like sisters. There’s a group of girls who have always stuck close to Selena,” a source close to the Bring It On: All or Nothing actress, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday. “Her inner circle is very tight and everyone protects Selena."



The longtime friends kept the procedure, which a source tells Us was done at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles in June, under wraps. “Francia told a few people in her inner circle that she was donating one of her kidneys, but no one knew who it was for,” the source told Us. “A lot of people in their inner circle knew that Francia was undergoing surgery but really didn’t ask too many questions.”

"Selena didn’t ask Francia to be tested as a match,” the insider continued. "Francia is the kind of person who would offer to do that for any one of her friends.”

