MEGA

Reunited in Hollywood! Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, took their international romance back to L.A. on Thursday, April 6, when the couple were spotted on a date night at Beauty & Essex.

The “Kill Em With Kindness” songstress, 24, led the way while slipping out of the luxe eatery. She showed off her long, toned legs in a tight black minidress, which she topped with a gray frayed denim jacket. The “Starboy” crooner, 27, trailed behind in a black Puma sweatshirt, black pants and red sneakers.

MEGA

Gomez “wants to travel with [The Weeknd] as much as possible,” an insider recently told Us Weekly. “She wants the world to know they’re together. She only does that when she’s really dating someone.”

The couple — who first went public with their romance in January after they were seen kissing in Santa Monica — have been galavanting around the world together for the last three months. In late March, the Disney alum supported the R&B crooner on the South American stops of his world tour. She joined him at his concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Bogotá, Colombia, and São Paulo, Brazil, and they explored the cities during his downtime.

The duo have also traveled to The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto as well as Europe, stopping in Florence, Paris and Amsterdam. Although they haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA, neither of the stars have commented on their relationship.

The Grammy winner previously dated Bella Hadid for two years before they called it quits last November. Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber and has been linked to Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!