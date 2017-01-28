That's amore! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted getting cozy as they visited the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, on Friday, January 27.

The new couple appeared very much in love as they held hands and hugged while taking a tour through the art museum, which is the home of Michelangelo's famous David sculpture and other historic Renaissance-era works.

Gomez, 24, looked stunning in a ruffled floral-patterned Vilshenko dress, a long black jacket and white heels. The Weeknd, 26, opted for a more casual look, wearing a navy Puma jacket, a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Earlier in the day, the singers — who went public with their relationship after they were photographed making out in Santa Monica on January 10 — went shopping and ate at a local restaurant in Florence's Santo Spirito square. An eyewitness told Us Weekly the pair "booked the entire restaurant so that no one could get in there" and were smiling and chatting throughout the lunch date.