Can’t keep her hands to herself! Selena Gomez and the Weeknd were spotted on yet another romantic date night at celebrity hot spot Tower Bar and Restaurant in West Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel on Monday, February 6.



“It was just the Weeknd and Selena together, no one with them,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. “They were quickly walked through to a table in the back, holding hands. Selena was wearing a long black trench coat and black boots.”



After dining for a little more than an hour, the couple exited the restaurant and got into a car together. “Selena was kind of hugging the Weeknd from the back when they were out there,” the eyewitness added. “She was taller than him with heels on, so she was the big spoon in this situation.”

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The pop star, 24, and the “Starboy” crooner, 26, have been spending more and more time together since they were first spotted kissing outside the Giorgio Baldi eatery in Santa Monica on January 10. Gomez and the Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) were also photographed holding hands at Dave & Busters in L.A. in late January, before jetting off to Italy together just days later. In Florence, they visited the Accademia Gallery to see Michelangelo’s famous David sculpture, enjoyed intimate dinners, shopped and strolled through the historic city.



A source previously told Us that sparks flew while the two stars were collaborating on new music. “They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together,” the insider said. “Their chemistry was off the charts and she’s really into him."



The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer previously dated Bella Hadid for two years, but he split from the 20-year-old model in November. Gomez’s famous exes include Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



