Can't keep their hands to themselves! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted making out during a romantic dinner date in Florence, Italy, on Saturday, January 28.

The new couple appeared smitten as they shared a kiss while on vacation in the Tuscan capital. After dinner, they enjoyed a walk on the medieval stone bridge Ponte Vecchio, which overlooks the Arno River, and cuddled up to one another.

Gomez, 24, kept it casual in a red sweatshirt, skinny jeans and high heels, while The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), 26, rocked a denim jacket, black jeans, white sneakers and a white baseball cap.

A day earlier, the singers — who went public with their relationship after they were photographed kissing in Santa Monica on January 10 — visited the Accademia Gallery in Florence. They toured the art museum hand in hand and checked out Michelangelo's famed David sculpture and other masterpieces from the Renaissance and other historical eras.



The "Hands to Myself" singer and Canadian crooner also went shopping and ate at a local restaurant in Florence's Santo Spirito square on Friday, January 27. An eyewitness told Us Weekly the couple were smiling and chatting throughout the lunch date.



"They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together," a source close to Gomez previously told Us of how the musicians' romance began. "Their chemistry was off the charts and she's really into him."



The Disney alum made their relationship Instagram official on Monday, January 30, when she shared a video of her beau while taking a boat ride down a canal. She captioned the since-deleted post with a heart-eyes emoji.



Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber. The Weeknd, meanwhile, and supermodel Bella Hadid split last November after 18 months together.



