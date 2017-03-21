The more you know! Selena Gomez revealed some surprising tidbits about herself in the latest edition of Vogue’s “73 Questions” video series, which you can watch above.



Us Weekly rounded up the 10 most interesting things we learned about the 24-year-old pop star — who appears on the cover of the fashion bible’s April issue — from her candid chat.

1. She’d love to be multilingual.

Asked about a hobby that she plans to pick up, Gomez said that she would like to “[learn] new languages.”

2. She can’t resist a home-cooked meal.

Asked about her favorite thing to do when she’s home in Texas, the Disney Channel alum said there’s nothing better than “eating my nana’s food.”

3. She knows her best qualities.

Asked to describe herself in three words, Gomez replied, “Loyal, kind, giving.”

4. She can’t stand bad manners.

When it comes to her No. 1 pet peeve, the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer was quick to say, “People who are rude. Ugh!”

5. She has a major fashion regret.

Asked about an ill-advised trend she never should have tried, Gomez said she wishes she never gave shoulder pads a go.

6. She likes to channel a living legend.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star said Meryl Streep is her “spirit animal.”

7. Her advice to her 15-year-old self?

“Go ahead and do it, because you’re gonna do it anyway!”

8. She can’t stop binge-watching TV.

Gomez is currently obsessed with HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

9. She doesn’t mind feeling sad every once in a while.

A surprising fact about SelGo? “How much I love depressing things.”

10. She had a funny childhood nickname.

The Texas native said that she was often called “Flaca,” the Spanish word for “skinny,” as a kid.

To find out Gomez’s first concert, the movie that makes her cry and her hidden talents, watch the video above!

