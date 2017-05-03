Seal of approval! Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, wrote the sweetest comment on The Weeknd's Instagram post from the 2017 Met Gala.

The "Starboy" singer, 27, shared a photo of himself and the "It Ain't Me" songstress, 24, standing on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1, before they headed inside for the star-studded annual event. Teefey commented on The Weeknd's post, "Glowing, smiling, looking health [sic] and equal love. Mama is happy XO," according to a fan's screenshot.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple, who went public with their romance in January, made their red carpet debut as a couple at Monday night's gala. Gomez looked stunning in a silk, white Coach gown and wore bold magenta eyeshadow, while The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) rocked a classic black tuxedo.



George Pimentel/WireImage

"She wants the world to know they're together," a source previously told Us of the pair's budding relationship. "She only does that when she's really dating someone."



The Weeknd previously dated supermodel Bella Hadid, whom he accompanied to the 2016 Met Gala before their split in November. Gomez, meanwhile, famously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2014.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!