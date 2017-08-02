Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Abraham Quintanilla, brother of the late Selena Quintanilla, has been listed as one of the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office in Corpus Christi, Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted individuals for the month of August.

According to the sheriff’s office’s official Facebook page, the former Selena y Los Dinos member, 53, who is also known as A.B., has an active arrest warrant for contempt of court and nonpayment of child support.

Abraham performed with his late sister, Tejano singer Selena, until her tragic passing in 1995. The beloved artist was shot and killed by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. Twenty-one years after her death, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the Mexican-American superstar will be honored as a part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2017.

In the years since she was killed by Saldivar, who was embezzling money from the singer, Selena has been honored in a number of other ways by the entertainment and beauty industries. In October 2016, MAC released a collection in the late singer’s honor. "Selena's talent and beauty, inside and out, have left a colorful, meaningful impact in the world that has continued to grow over the last two decades," MAC senior vice president James Gager said at the time. "We have heard the passion and enthusiasm from her fans and wholeheartedly agree that her legacy embodies MAC's philosophy.”

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Selena Gomez also revealed that she was named in honor of the singer. “My dad and mom were huge fans. My name was going to be Priscilla, but my cousin actually took the name when she was born six months before me,” Gomez, 25, who also hails from Texas, told Sacramento’s NOW 100.5 in May 2016. “They actually loved [Selena’s] music, so they just named me after her.”

Anyone with information about Abraham's whereabouts is asked to call 888-TIPS or 800-827-8477.

