Selma Blair was in tears in an Instagram Boomerang posted on Friday, February 3, after she drove away from a gas station pump without removing the nozzle from her car.

"Ok. So my head is still pounding," the Cruel Intentions actress, 44, captioned the post. "I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas. Felt awful for being so absent minded."

Blair continued, "Then I burst into tears in front of [a] barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone."

WENN.com

Several Instagram users commented on the Hellboy star's post with messages of encouragement as she reflected on her bad day. "Days like that u just go home have a nice hot bath, get in ur pj's, munch on junk food, get into bed and watch a hilerous [sic] movie," one fan wrote. Another added, "Tomorrow will be a much better day. For now, you need chocolate."

Blair has been candid in the past about facing difficult days. Last year, she was hospitalized after having a meltdown on a fight from Cancun to Los Angeles with her ex Jason Bleick and their son, Arthur, 5. She later attributed the incident to a combination of wine and prescription medication.

"I made a big mistake yesterday," she said in a statement to Vanity Fair on June 21, 2016. "After a lovely trip with my son and his dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace. I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry."

