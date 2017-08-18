INFphoto.com

Selma Blair’s family has said goodbye to their beloved dog, Ducky. The actress revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 17, that her Chihuahua-pug mix had died.

“💔Please say prayers for Ducky. She had a terrible accident this evening. The vet recommended ending her suffering. But when her tail wagged, I couldn't do it,” the actress captioned a sweet photo of the pooch snuggling up with her sleeping 6-year-old son, Arthur. “We are going ahead to try to put her body and organs back together. She is our home. We ask for this miracle. Please say a word. Arthur's heart is broken.🐾💔”



In another post shared later the same day, the American Crime Story star revealed that her dog had died: “Run with the angels. We miss you so much. So much, sweet girl. Please send us our next dog. With the spirit of you and wink. Our hearts are broken.”



A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Ducky appeared on Blair's Instagram page often, usually alongside the actress' young son. The little boy and the dog, who was adopted through the Best Friends Animal Society, seemed inseparable.



“This dog has brought us so much love. We found her at a #NKLA super adoption,” Blair wrote in a message on Instagram on June 4. “And you can find your own precious animal tomorrow at @bestfriendsanimalsociety super event in Woodland Hills. I will be there to support this cause. Finding homes for these animals.”



Most extreme headache and Ducky is still aggressively the best. I threw vanity aside and posted cause her face deserves to be seen. 🤡🐣 A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Best Friends Animal Society is participating in the national Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday, August 19.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.