ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Hot off the heels of the eclipse madness last month, which stirred up all creatures human and otherwise, there is some more intense astrology in September affecting your little Aries pet. If you want to change their routine, this is the time. And if you want them to settle down and stop being so lively, well, good luck with that! These are exciting times for Aries, great and small.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

If you have a nervy little Taurean pet, then you will need to smother them with a bit more love than usual this month. The planet of weirdness, Uranus, is in their Fear Zone so they could spend a bit of the month with their hackles raised, barking, hissing or taking whatever kind of defensive action befits them. Help them through any rough patches and it could be a lovely month for your pet.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

If your little Gemini creature has been slightly off-kilter lately, try not to worry too much. Their ruler Mercury has been doing one of its regular retrograde cycles, so they may well have been feeling a little confused by life. That ends this month as Mercury resumes forward motion on September 5. If you have the kind of animal who can be social – or who needs to learn more social skills! – this is the month to take them out and about.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your little Cancerian pet should be in its element this month as happy Jupiter moves through its Home and Family Zone. Cancerians are never happier than when they are with beloved family and friends at home having a good time, and your Cancerian pet is no different. So try to get in as much quality time as you can this month and make sure your beloved creature feels like a part of the family.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

As the planet of love and beauty, Venus, moves through your pet's sign this month, you have two main options. For a start, you can expect your pet to be a tad needier than usual. Sure, they're a proud Leo who might sometimes act like you are but their adoring subject, but being Leo also means they need to be adored more than most animals! If you have an animal that can go to the local animal beauty parlor, this is the month to do it.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

If your pet has something of a temper, then watch out this month. The energies are not as high as they were last month, but they will still have angry Mars in their sign. That can leave any creature feeling rather wound up and in the mood to scare people! Also, the new and full moons take place in their sign and opposite sign, which could leave them feeling rather emotional. Pay extra attention to their moods this month!

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

You could find that your little Libran creature needs extra time out this month, time alone, time for relaxing and retrospection. OK, so we don't really know what animals are thinking. However astrologically speaking, as the Sun moves through your pet's deep and mysterious 12th House, some quality Me Time will do them good! That doesn't mean shutting them away, though! It means keeping them company during quiet times. Some could have bad dreams — be there to comfort them!

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

It might be rather hard for your little Scorpio pet to find his or her rhythm this month as the planet of chaos is triggered in their House of Daily Life. There isn't a lot you can do about this. Instead of shhhh-ing them and trying to keep them calm, a better bet would be to try and keep their surroundings as peaceful as possible so they don't get stressed out. Also if you can take your pet outside for a run, do it!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

The good news is that your little animal is coming to the very end of a long cycle that started back in 2015. So if they are a bit tired or seem a little down in the dumps, be there for them. It hasn't been easy for Sagittarians of any type! This month in particular, getting them together with others of their kind would really work, if it's practical. If you “show” your pet, this could be a successful month for them.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

There could be chaos at your place this month, or at least, that's what it looks like in your pet's chart! The planet of madness, Uranus, is being triggered in their 4th House of Home and Family – that's you! So if they seem to be a bit loopy this month, be patient with them and also make sure you're not part of the problem! Changes in your own life could be impacting them more than you know.

AQUARIUS AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

Romantic Venus in your pet's Love Zone this month means they could be feeling more loved up than usual. If you're lucky, it's you who could be feeling the love as they lavish you with more affection and attention than usual. However if you animal hasn't been spayed or neutered and you're worried about accidental breeding, then be on high alert this month! This is also a very good month to take your pet away with you if you're off on a minibreak.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

This is potentially going to be a rather emotional month for your little Piscean as the new and full moons take place in their sign and your opposite sign. The Moon is all about emotions, so even though you might not know what's going on in inside your little creature's heart exactly, there is a good chance they will be feeling all the feels. Do be there for them. Don't expect them to chill out just yet.

Yasmin Boland also write horoscopes for humans, at yastrology.com. Follow her on Twitter @yasminboland.



