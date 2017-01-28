Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The pro tennis player beat Venus, 36, 6-4 6-4 in an emotionally charged match. She fell to the floor with her arms raised and eyes wide open shortly after she beat out Venus, according to NBC News.



Serena’s record-setting win brings her just one win shy of Margaret Court’s long-standing record of 24 Grand Slam wins. (She did, however, officially pass up Steffi Graf’s 22 wins.)



Venus also spoke with reporters about her sister’s triumphant win, and couldn’t hold back her pride. “Serena Williams, that’s my little sister, guys,” she said, according to NBC News. “Congratulations, Serena, on number 23. I’ve been right there with you, some of them I’ve lost with you. Your win has always been my win, you know that. I’m enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me.”

Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to congratulate Serena on Saturday shortly after the all-star athlete’s win.



Congrats @serenawilliams on your 23rd major title and return to the top of the@WTA rankings. You are a history maker and a trailblazer. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 28, 2017

I never know who to root for when they play one another. @Venuseswilliams is all elegance. But 23! @serenawilliams is GOAT. #AusOpen — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 28, 2017

Congratulations @serenawilliams 🏆2️⃣3️⃣#WilliamsSisters continuing to make history, break records, and inspire. #AusOpen 🇺🇸 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) January 28, 2017

Michael Jordan is the male Serena Williams. — Bryan Jones (jonesy) (@jonesyosu) January 28, 2017

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest athlete ever. #Facts — Musa (@Island_15) January 28, 2017

Why 23 is the 🐐 number:

Michael Jordan

Michael Phelps' 23 golds

Serena Williams' 23 Grand Slams

I'm 23 💁 — Adrienne Eisenhauer (@PrezEisenhauer) January 28, 2017

Serena Williams is the greatest female athlete of all time, and that is not up for discussion or disagreement — Jrake Xantana 💊💊💊 (@YoungNigga_Bird) January 28, 2017

