This sibling rivalry is settled. Serena Williams beat her older sister Venus in the Australian Open on Saturday, January 28, to win her 23rd Grand Slam title.

“There’s no way I would be here at 23 without her,” Serena, 35, told reporters after her win. “There’s no way I would be at one without here. She’s the only reason that I’m standing here today. She’s the only reason that the Williams sisters exist, so thank you for inspiring me to be the best that I can be.”

The pro tennis player beat Venus, 36, 6-4 6-4 in an emotionally charged match. She fell to the floor with her arms raised and eyes wide open shortly after she beat out Venus, according to NBC News.

Serena’s record-setting win brings her just one win shy of Margaret Court’s long-standing record of 24 Grand Slam wins. (She did, however, officially pass up Steffi Graf’s 22 wins.)

Venus also spoke with reporters about her sister’s triumphant win, and couldn’t hold back her pride. “Serena Williams, that’s my little sister, guys,” she said, according to NBC News. “Congratulations, Serena, on number 23. I’ve been right there with you, some of them I’ve lost with you. Your win has always been my win, you know that. I’m enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me.”

Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to congratulate Serena on Saturday shortly after the all-star athlete’s win.

