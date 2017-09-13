Welcome to the world! Serena Williams shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Instagram on Wednesday, September 13.

In a series of Instagram stories, the 35-year-old tennis champ shared her pregnancy journey and revealed that she had complications after giving birth.

“So we’re leaving the hospital after 6 days, it’s been a long time,” the new mother says in a video. ”We had a lot of complications but look who we got! We got a baby girl.”

She also revealed all of the details of her newborn with fiance Alexis Ohanian. “Hello, world. Baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. Born: September 1, 2017. Weight: 6 lb 14 oz. Grand slam titles: 1,” she wrote. Williams also shared a shot of the nursery, including her daughter's Incy Interiors' rose gold "Ellie" Crib which retails for $899.00.

Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant. Last month, the 23-time grand slam champ opened up about her pregnancy to Vogue. “Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open,” she said at the time. “I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”



She was originally scared of pregnancy, but found a sense of peace after it happened. “But once I found out, something happened that surprised me,” she explained to Vogue. “I became really calm. I thought, You have to win, but you’re allowed to lose, because you have something to look forward to.”



Williams and Ohanian, 34, got engaged in December 2016. The new parents have yet to announce a wedding date.



