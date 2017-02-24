Not holding back. Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert skewered President Donald Trump's decision to revoke Barack Obama's federal transgender bathroom guidelines during their respective late-night shows on Thursday, February 23. Watch the roundup in the video above.



Meyers, 43, addressed Trump, 70, during his "Hey!" segment. "As I understand it, you were elected to bring jobs back to the U.S. Now you don’t want to let transgender kids use the bathroom of the gender they identify with? Do you think that’s why the auto industry went to Mexico? For the bathrooms?" the Saturday Night Live alum said on Late Night.

"First, you demonize Muslims, then immigrants, and now the transgender community," he continued. "There's apparently this fear that transgender kids are using it as a ruse to sneak into restrooms and grab people by the genitals, but if you're looking for the kind of person who would do that, you need to look no further than the Oval Office."

Colbert, 52, took it one step further. The Late Show host shared an animated video of male and female bathroom signs swapping outfits before giving the middle finger. "We should’ve seen this coming because if there’s one thing Trump is famous for, it's telling people where to pee," Colbert said, referring to past unverified allegations that Trump had Russian prostitutes perform golden showers for him in Moscow.

He also posted the clip on Twitter. "Bathroom signs, silent for so long, have finally been forced to speak out," he wrote.

In June 2016, Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, tweeted that he would support the LGBTQ community: "Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary [Clinton] brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs." Since his latest ruling, stars — including Republican supporter Caitlyn Jenner — have bashed the former Celebrity Apprentice host.

"Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me," Jenner, 67, tweeted on Thursday.

