Several people were injured in central London on Saturday, June 3, after a van reportedly mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge.

London Bridge station was evacuated and armed police rushed to the scene amid reports that several people were lying on the ground and were receiving medical attention after being stabbed.

There were additional reports of gunshots being fired.

The Sun’s Ben Leo tweeted pics from the scene, writing “Horrific scene at London Bridge… bodies strewn over the pavement. B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick.”

Horrific scene at London Bridge... bodies strewn over the pavement. B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick pic.twitter.com/quDYWHRum3 — Ben Leo (@benleo89) June 3, 2017

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the incident, said the van was driven by a man, and the vehicle was “probably traveling at about 50 miles an hour.”

A man was later seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber detonated a device after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, killing 22 people and injuring 59.

In March, a man driving an SUV mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people, before getting out of his car and stabbing a police officer outside the Houses of Parliament.

This breaking news story is developing, updates will follow.

