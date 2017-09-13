Courtesy Gainesville Police Department/Facebook

Three arresting-looking law enforcement agents have women everywhere swooning. On Sunday, September 10, the Gainesville Police Department posted a selfie of officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering preparing for Hurricane Irma. In just three days, the photo has been shared more than 222,000 times and received 143,000 comments.

Among them:

“Do a calendar, add puppies and I’m pretty sure we can rebuild Texas and Florida.”

“I can’t believe how many women are objectifying these poor, fine, young, strong, handsome, brave, sexy, delicious, virile, ovulation-inducing, mouth-watering, beefy . . . I can’t remember where I was going with this . . .”

“So, it looks like my next vacation will be spent in Gainesville rolling through stop signs and driving with a tail light out every evening until I’ve been pulled over by the entire night shift.”

“Female crime is going to escalate in Florida now.”

On September 11, the department updated their post and broke some disappointing news (Officers Nordman and Hamill are married) but also an exciting development: There will be a calendar to raise funds for Hurricane Irma recovery in Florida.

“UPDATE: 1 We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them,” the post read. “2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands. 3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right the amazing hair) IS SINGLE. The department then added: “Please do not call 9-1-1- and request this group to respond to your ‘incident.’”

Meanwhile, another Florida police department got in and the hot policemen action too. On September 11, the Sarasota Police Department shared a photo of four officers posing around a rescue vehicle. The caption read: “Gainesville Police Department has nothing on us.”

This is not the first time the Gainesville Police department has gone viral. In January 2016, a Facebook video of officer Bobby White responding to a noise complaint about a group of young people playing basketball in the street spread like wildfire. Instead of reprimanding the group, the officer decided to play with them.

