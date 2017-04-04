Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Down 40 pounds in his forties! Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan has revealed his remarkable body transformation since starting a diet and exercise regimen three months ago.

The Bravo-lebrity, 43, shared two side-by-side photos of his face on Monday, April 3. “Does my face look different? On the left is December 20th 2016 and 40lbs heavier and the right is a photo I just snapped!” he wrote, with the photo on the right showing off his noticeably thinner face. “I’m almost there, but I’m not gonna rest until I have a six pack! I’m actually going to try to be healthier and have a better body than I had in my 20’s, and a bitch was lookin’ fly back then.”

The reality TV personality also posted before-and-after photos of his midsection, and in the recent snap, he debuts his flat stomach. “The left is December 26, 2016 and the right is March 26, 2017 and a pair of clippers!” he wrote on the pic.

“The day after Christmas I started a weight loss program and a bitch has been hard at work!” he captioned the close-ups. “I wanted to get my body back to where it used to be in my 20’s and 30’s! I’m not gonna lie, it was hard AF, but a bitch was diligent and a bitch was militant and a bitch did it! I LOST 40 F’ing LBS and I feel great! Just thought I’d share.”



Farahan frequently gives his fans a glimpse of what he’s been doing in the gym on social media. According to Instagram, he’s been working with celebrity trainer Ashley Borden. He also posted about a 5 mile run on March 19, and shared a video of himself lifting weights on March 17.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!