Lagencia Grosby/BACKGRID

Still going strong! Shakira and Gerard Piqué packed on PDA near their Barcelona home on Tuesday, October 10, following rumors that they were headed for a split.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on Friday, October, 6, that the couple are still happily together, despite reports to the contrary. “They have 100 percent not split,” a source told Us of the duo, who share sons Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2.

The pair, who have been dating since 2011, also spent time together on Thursday, October 12, as they were seen driving around Barcelona.

BACKGRID

While the couple keep their relationship relatively private on social media, the professional soccer player gave his love a sweet shout-out on October 6, after she posted a video of herself on Twitter singing and playing guitar. “A little pause in my day to sing a love song!,” she wrote alongside the clip. Piqué shared her tweet and added heart-eyes and kissing face emojis.

Piqué gushed over his love in 2013 during an interview with HuffPost Voces. “She is the best mom in the world, next to mine. Milan could not have a better mom. She is very dedicated, the love and the connection between them is amazing,” he said at the time. “I learn a lot by her side. Shakira has a very great career, knows a lot and has taught me a lot. She came into my life to transform it and that makes me very happy. She and Milan are my everything.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 40, has shared similar sentiments about her longtime partner. “He's with me because he wants to be with Shakira the person, not the celebrity," she told Latina in 2014. "There's real love, there's no ulterior motives. And I'm with him because he's the most amazing man I've ever met. We want the same things, we like the same things, we hate the same things. I have never been with someone so passionate in my life."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!